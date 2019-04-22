Comedic ‘Riches’ all the way from Fringe

A COMEDIAN who took not one but three hit shows to last summer’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival is setting out on his first ever UK tour, writes Peter Anderson.

Adam Riches is bringing his show “The Adam Riches Experience” to Norden Farm in Maidenhead next Saturday (April 27) followed by Reading’s South Street Arts Centre on May 2.

A spokesman for the show said: “No other performer provides audiences with the opportunity to sit back and enjoy an evening of off the wall, absurd and downright hilarious live comedy. From spoof narratives to edge of your seat audience participation to masterful character creations, no two shows are alike.”

Looking ahead to the start of the tour, Adam Riches said: “I cannot wait to start my debut UK tour with all my favourite characters along with a whole bunch of new ones. It’s going to be great fun and, as usual, a different show every night brought to life by the willing — and otherwise! — participation of the crowd. Restraining orders at the ready!”

How did Riches discover his talent for comedy?

“When I was a kid, it was a way of gaining attention. I grew up in a gregarious family with three other brothers and a lot of mickey-taking. My parents loved watching comedy on television, especially people like Billy Connolly. I preferred the American comedies.

Where does he get the inspiration for his characters? “Lots of places, I need to always keep my eyes open for something new, whether I am walking outside or on the television. Whether it is something large like someone’s general appearance or something small like a facial expression.”

As a creative individual, is he someone who can sit down and write to a strict timetable or does he have to wait for the muse to descend? “I have often talked about this with other comedians to see what they do. Some can virtually run their writing off spreadsheets — I can’t do that. When I am writing television scripts, I do need to be disciplined time-wise, more so than the stand-up writing. But what I tend to do is, if I am writing and it is not flowing then what I will do is write all the framework and items which are essential and then slip the jokes in when they come. One thing I have found which is good to clear my head is to leave my work and go down to the gym for a swim.”

As an observational comedian, is there somewhere it particularly pays to people-watch?

“I think if I had that talent, rather than observe people covertly what I would love to do is sneak into the control room for the internet and switch it off for Saturday and Sunday, so everyone could relax and enjoy the weekend.”

Has he performed in Reading before? “I haven’t, no, but it is exciting to see what places they have found for me to go to on this tour. I am not a stranger to Reading, though, one of my brothers lives there and I’ve visited him a few times.”

Tickets for “The Adam Riches Experience” are £14 at South Street and £12 at Norden Farm. For more information and to book, call 0118 960 6060 or visit www.readingarts.com or www.nordenfarm.org