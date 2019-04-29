Comic’s new show is not to be missed

Jack Dee | Kenton Theatre | Tuesday, April 23

ONE of the very occasional bonuses of living in London (as I used to) was the ready availability of live comedy.

Venues like the Hen and Chickens pub-theatre in Highbury specialised in “work in progress” shows by well known names looking to try out their new material on an actual paying audience.

The likes of Frankie Boyle would stand there like a sort of clipboard comedian from the local council, ticking off what worked (most of it) and what didn’t (not much of it) on his notepad.

It was cheap and cheerful fun and everyone got something out of the experience.

Jack Dee had a notepad too, which he placed on a little table next to his jug of water. But in the course of just over an hour lighting up the Kenton stage, he barely glanced at it. He didn’t need to.

The young and highly likeable support act Jake Lambert had warmed up the audience with 30 minutes of confident chat about meeting and then moving in with his Australian girlfriend.

Then it was time for the man the late Jeremy Hardy called “a little ray of sleet”.

People talk about observational comedy, and Dee does his fair share of that — but what really powers his stand-up is his dry, deadpan and baseline grumpy attitude to things.

The point being that it’s an attitude nearly all of us share, whether we would care to admit it or not.

After joking that having done lots of sitcom work in recent years he was now returning to his first love — TV adverts — he fantasised about winning the lottery, gently mocking the slogan “Who wins if you win?” for its suggestion that the first thing you would do on winning a fortune is work out who to share it with.

“Who wins if you win? If I win ... I win,” he said to cascades of laughter.

Like most comedians, Dee has done his fair share of benefit gigs for good causes over the years (“usually some horrible disease that you’re probably not going to get anyway”).

Everyone knows he’s got a heart of gold underneath it all, but that just makes his grumpy pose all the funnier. Nothing is really off-limits but it never feels like he’s being cruel either.

At 57, Dee is something of an elder statesman of

stand-up in his trademark sharp suit, though he noted that he’d now reached the stage in his life where if he happened to be wearing a vintage suit — as he was on Tuesday night — people would just think it was one he’d owned from new.

With his four children now all of university age, he said he and his wife had found themselves “empty nesters” — something he’ll be talking more about when he takes the show on tour.

Don’t miss.

Matthew Wilson