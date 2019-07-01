Monday, 01 July 2019

Funnymen are lighting up the Kenton

NEXT month’s “Comedy at the Kenton” features the talents of three of the UK’s most promising performers. BBC New Comedy Award finalist Steve Williams never fails to surprise and engage with his hybrid of bizarre stories, larger than life physicality and spontaneous improvisation. Phil Ellis is renowned for his hybrid of offbeat observational material and physical comedy. And Kieran Boyd has enjoyed nine years of sold-out audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe. Tickets for the show on Friday, June 28, are £12. To book, visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

