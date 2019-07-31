Comedian’s talking about his recovery

Sailing novice ready to join round the world yacht race
A WOMAN from Sonning Common is to take part in ... [more]
Wednesday, 31 July 2019
COMEDIAN Russell Brand is appearing at the Christ Church Centre later this month to talk about his recovery from addiction.
The show on Wednesday, August 14, is titled “Recovery Live”.
A spokesman for the organisers said: “Russell Brand is developing a new live project, building on work he has done with his book, Recovery, utilising techniques from the 12-step programme to help people in all aspects of their lives — work, relationships, sex and more.
“These events will be an exploration into how we can collectively help ourselves and each other using tried and tested methods.
“This is not a stand-up comedy show, but it will make you laugh.”
The show has a running time of 90 minutes and is suitable for ages 16 and up. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Latecomers will not be admitted.
Tickets are £25 plus a £2.50 transaction fee and can be booked online at www.seetickets.com
A similar work-in-progress show at Norden Farm in Maidenhead on Thursday (August 8) has already sold out.
31 July 2019
More News:
Sailing novice ready to join round the world yacht race
A WOMAN from Sonning Common is to take part in ... [more]
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring ... [more]
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus ... [more]
POLL: Have your say