Wednesday, 31 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Comedian’s talking about his recovery

Comedian’s talking about his recovery

COMEDIAN Russell Brand is appearing at the Christ Church Centre later this month to talk about his recovery from addiction.

The show on Wednesday, August 14, is titled “Recovery Live”.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Russell Brand is developing a new live project, building on work he has done with his book, Recovery, utilising techniques from the 12-step programme to help people in all aspects of their lives — work, relationships, sex and more.

“These events will be an exploration into how we can collectively help ourselves and each other using tried and tested methods.

“This is not a stand-up comedy show, but it will make you laugh.”

The show has a running time of 90 minutes and is suitable for ages 16 and up. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Latecomers will not be admitted.

Tickets are £25 plus a £2.50 transaction fee and can be booked online at www.seetickets.com

A similar work-in-progress show at Norden Farm in Maidenhead on Thursday (August 8) has already sold out.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33