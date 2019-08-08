Panto auditions are open to everyone

HAVE you ever dreamed of starring in panto? Thanks to the Kenton Theatre there’s a chance you could do so this Christmas.

Sleeping Beauty will run at the New Street venue from Friday, December 13, to Saturday, December 28.

The company behind the show, Bear in the Air Productions, is holding open auditions at the Kenton on Wednesday, August 21.

Mary Stewart will play the bad witch, Maleficent, but five more principal roles are up for grabs, including that of Beauty.

Applications are welcomed from male and female performers aged 18 and over.

Those auditioning should be strong all-round performers with a good singing voice. An ability to play a musical instrument is a plus, but not essential.

Applicants must also be available for the entire contract, which is paid, includes rehearsals, and runs from Monday, November 25, to Saturday, December 28.

For full audition information and to register their interest, applicants are asked to email their CV to Adam Braham Casting at sleepingbeautyauditions

2019@gmail.com. As well as the formal auditions, there will also be opportunities for people contemplating a career in theatre to get involved in the production.

Director Heather Simpkin said: “I’m open to anyone in Henley who wants to understand the professional process. If they’re keen, if they want to find out more, if they want to get involved somehow, I will find a way to include them. I’ll do whatever I can.”

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty range from £17 to £24 for adults, £10 to £18 for children, and £15 to £22 for concessions. There is also a relaxed performance, for which admission is £10 with free entry for carers.

For more information and to book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk