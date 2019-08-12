Stand-ups both have lots to laugh about

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
A FORMER policeman and an eternally adolescent Geordie are among the comedy delights in store at the Kenton Theatre this autumn.
On Friday, October 4, the New Street venue welcomes Radio 4 star Alfie Moore with his new stand-up show Fair Cop Unleashed.
A Kenton spokesman said: “The show is based on a dramatic real-life incident from Alfie’s police casebook.
“Relive with him the thrilling ups and downs of the night a mysterious clown came to town and more than one life ended up in the balance.
“It was no laughing matter — but this show certainly is!
Enjoy Alfie’s unique brand of humour hilariously woven together with his personal insights into his life on the front-line of the police force. It’d be a crime to miss it!”
Tickets are £19 with concessions £16.
Then on Saturday, November 2, Carl Hutchinson brings his new confessionally-titled touring show I Know I Shouldn’t Behave Like This...
The Kenton spokesman said: “From buying a house to having kids, Carl takes a uniquely adolescent approach to grown-up issues. Join him with his stories and observations that have had crowds laugh their heads off year after year.”
Tickets are £16. Both shows start at 7.30pm. For more information and to book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk
