Comic singer has played with the best

FOLK singer and comedian Richard Digance is playing the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Monday.

The pub’s chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “Many people sing, play guitar and tell stories, but not many have supported Steve Martin and Robin Williams or played a guitar duet with Brian May. Richard Digance has.”

Tickets are £20. To book, call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk