Monday, 07 October 2019

Comic singer has played with the best

FOLK singer and comedian Richard Digance is playing the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row on Monday.

The pub’s chef patron Paul Clerehugh said: “Many people sing, play guitar and tell stories, but not many have supported Steve Martin and Robin Williams or played a guitar duet with Brian May. Richard Digance has.”

Tickets are £20. To book, call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk

