Monday, 10 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Magicians to share their scientific past

Magicians to share their scientific past

GENTLEMEN magicians Rhys Morgan and Robert West have a secret past that they are preparing to share at the Kenton Theatre this February half-term.

A spokesman for the Victorian-style duo said: “They are genuine, bona fide, legitimately qualified scientists — and now they are bringing their love of enlightenment to the stage.”

The pair’s new touring show, titled Unbelievable Science, is playing at the New Street venue at 2pm on Thursday, February 20.

The spokesman added: “Expect explosive thrills, chemical spills and a risk assessment that gives their stage manager chills — all backed up by the daring duo’s trademark wit, charm and detailed knowledge of the scientific method. Leave your lab coats at the door — it’s time for Unbelievable Science.

“Please note that Morgan & West take full responsibility for any horizons broadened, passions inflamed or minds blown during the course of the show.”

On television, the duo — who style themselves as magicians, time-travellers and all-round spiffing chaps — have fooled Penn & Teller, competed to be The Next Great Magician (both on ITV) and even attempted to escape The Slammer (CBBC).

Tickets for their Kenton show are £15 for adults with concessions £12. To book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33