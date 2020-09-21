Monday, 21 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Comedian re-books

A COMEDIAN who starred at last year’s Henley Festival will appear at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in November.

Geoff Norcott was set to touch down at the Maidenhead venue in March as part of his Taking Liberties tour but this was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He will now bring his stand-up show to the Courtyard Theatre on two dates — November 5 and 28 — in front of a socially distanced audience. Both shows start at 8pm.

Norcott, who has regular TV slots on the likes of Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week, will bring his usual take on politicians, cultural icons and his wife of 15 years.

Tickets cost £14.50. To book, visit www.nordenfarm.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33