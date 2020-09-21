Comedian re-books

A COMEDIAN who starred at last year’s Henley Festival will appear at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts in November.

Geoff Norcott was set to touch down at the Maidenhead venue in March as part of his Taking Liberties tour but this was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He will now bring his stand-up show to the Courtyard Theatre on two dates — November 5 and 28 — in front of a socially distanced audience. Both shows start at 8pm.

Norcott, who has regular TV slots on the likes of Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week, will bring his usual take on politicians, cultural icons and his wife of 15 years.

Tickets cost £14.50. To book, visit www.nordenfarm.org