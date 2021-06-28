Touring circus celebrates return with Irish shindig

A JOYOUS time is sure to be had by all when Giffords Circus comes to Stonor Park at the end of next month.

Each summer the circus tours the South of England, adopting a different theme.

Originally intended for performance last year, this year’s show The Hooley comes from the imagination of director Cal McCrystal, who served as the physical comedy consultant on the Paddington films.

The Hooley is dedicated to the memory of circus founder Nell Gifford, who died in December 2019.

Cal said: “There will be flying fairies, naughty leprechauns, wild horses, Celtic music and dancing that will create the most joyful Irish shindig. Nell and I had a great time planning The Hooley and as an Irishman I am delighted with our theme this year.

“I can’t wait for what promises to be the most magical and poignant show to celebrate our 21st year.”

The Hooley stars Tweedy the Clown, Nancy Trotter Landry, Lil Rice, Rebecca Musselwhite and Duo Imagine, with live music from the Giffords Circus band conducted by musical director James Keay.

Following the show, Giffords’ travelling restaurant Circus Sauce will be open.

Giffords Circus is playing at Stonor Park from July 22 to August 2. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.giffordscircus.com