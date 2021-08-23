‘Game of life’ foils Old Etonian comic

A COMEDIAN who was nominated for best show on the Edinburgh Fringe is playing Goring village hall this autumn.

Ivo Graham also made the Dave comedy channel’s top 10 list for best joke at the same festival.

Having spent five years being groomed for more serious careers at Eton College, 18-year-old Ivo first decided to give stand-up a go back in 2009.

Eight months later he became the youngest ever winner of the So You Think You’re Funny award for new acts — again at Edinburgh.

His TV credits include appearances on Have I Got News For You, Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and Live from the BBC.

With a gauche charm and a crafty, self-aware wit that has proved a hit with audiences of all ages, he is bringing his touring show The Game of Life to Goring on Friday, October 29.

The show had originally been due to hit the road this spring but was derailed by the covid pandemic.

Ivo said: “So where are we at now? The same place as lots of other comics, presumably. The old bits that still make sense from the last show, the new bits that don’t totally give the game away for the next one, and the obligatory mentions of how stressful it’s all been and how you do need to put a mask on if you’re getting up to go to the toilet.”

Tickets for the Goring show will be on sale shortly from www.gapcomedy.co.uk or www.ivograham.com