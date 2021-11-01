Festive fun

WOODCOTE Amateur Dramatics Society will perform An Evening of Comedy and Song at the village hall from Thursday to Saturday, November 11 to 13 at 7.45pm daily.

The show features short comedy plays, I Don’t Think I’ll Be Here Next Christmas by Dawn Kent and All By Myself by Robert Scott. and then a Christmas sing-along.

To book a free table, call 07956 136750 or visit www.woodcotedrama.co.uk

Donations will be taken for the Kidney Fund.