Young actors testing their skills in panto

YOUNG drama students will be putting their skills to the test next week when the StageWorks performing arts school brings its panto to the Kenton Theatre.

Jack and the Beanstalk is playing from Monday to Saturday, November 8 to 13.

Will Giant Blunderbore eat any villager who won’t pay their rent? Will poor Dame Trott have to sell her precious cow, Buttercup? And what will young Jack trade Buttercup for?

StageWorks principal Emma-Jane Taylor said: “We are proud and very excited to be back at the Kenton. It has been a tough year and my team worked around the clock to get our outdoor summer show performed at the Eyot Centre in July — and now our winter panto back on to the stage to celebrate our 21 years in business.”

Students from Benson, Caversham and Cookham are performing on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

There is no show on Thursday, but students from Henley will take to the stage on Friday and Saturday.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk