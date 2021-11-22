Monday, 22 November 2021

Fringe star at pub

A COMEDIAN who has twice featured in the Dave TV channel’s funniest jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe will top the bill at the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys next month.

Mark Simmons recently featured on Mock the Week and hosts a podcast where he invites fellow comics to discuss jokes that they have written and have loved but which haven’t worked on stage. The other acts on the bill are Michael Frankland, Martin Graham, Eni Oshowo, Katherine Kenway and Kate McGann.

Tickets for the show, which runs from 7pm to 10pm on Sunday, December 5, cost £10.

For more information and to book, visit www.
themaltstersarms.co.uk

