Half way to the end

COMEDIAN Mark Watson is to appear in Henley next month.

His latest show, This Can’t Be It, is inspired by taking a life expectancy test using an app on his phone and discovering that he could expect to reach 78.

In other words, he’s just over halfway to the finish line. What should we be doing with our time on earth and how can we do it better?

Watson has made a lot of strides towards happiness and fulfilment over the past few years.

However, there’s one problem left and it really is a big one... Mark Watson will be at the Kenton Theatre on Friday, June 10 at 7.30pm. For tickets (£21), call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk