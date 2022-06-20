Monday, 20 June 2022

These are some stand-up guys

COMEDY comes to the Kenton next week in the form of some strong characters.

With MC Mark Olver at the helm, Angelos Epithemiou (aka Dan Renton Skinner) and Zoe Lyons will cover a diverse range of material.

Stand-up comedian Mark is a veteran compère. Angelos Epithemiou had his own show on Channel 4 and was in Shooting Stars.

Zoe Lyons has been on Live At The Apollo and Mock the Week and has toured for 20 years.

Off the Kerb is at the Kenton Theatre on Thursday, June 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets £20. Call (01491) 525050 or see www.kentontheatre.co.uk

