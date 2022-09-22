Two men and a piano... and with no safety net

“PROBABLY the best comedy songs in the world ever, maybe”.

That’s the enticing title of Pat Abernethy and Dave Marsden’s show, which comes to Henley next week.

The Irish entertainers say it’s “two men and a piano… and no safety net”.

Pat explains: “We talk to the audience a lot, a bit of banter and then on to the next song. It’s very intimate that way. They can talk back to us as long as they’re not rude.”

The pair sing the songs of great entertainers such as Noël Coward, George Formby, Flanders and Swann, Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, Kenneth Williams, Monty Python, The Goons and Bernard Cribbins.

There are interpretations of Elvis and Righteous Brothers tunes alongside comedy classics from Tom Lehrer, Richard Digance and, believe it or not, Chris de Burgh.

Pat says: “I was at university with Chris in Dublin. He did a song called Patricia the Stripper. People look and think, ‘Chris de Burgh?’ But it’s a lovely song and it’s remarkably funny considering it’s Chris de Burgh.”

The men first met when they were both working as actors in Dublin in the Seventies. They started up theatre company Isosceles and in 1979 they each put £50 towards their first show. They have come a long way since then.

Pat says: “Comedy, music and from very serious plays to light-hearted plays — we try to do everything. We try to stretch our talent as far as it can go.”

A lot of their numbers date back to the heyday of the novelty song when they were young men.

Pat, 70, says: “Most of the best-known comedy songs were in the Sixties and Seventies. People would do them but do you know who produced most of them? It was Sir George Martin, who looked after the Beatles.”

The pair have met many of the comedy greats while touring.

Pat says: “We met Eric Morecambe in America who was one of my heroes when I was growing up. He was the loveliest man you could ever meet. We met Tommy Cooper, who was enormous, like a big kid, and, again, a lovely man.

“Then we met Kenneth Williams, who was also a hero. We did a radio programme called Start the Week, which was popular in the Eighties and Nineties, and Kenneth was on one day. Afterwards, he said to us, ‘Oh, would you like to come and have a cup of tea with me?’ We thought, ‘Brilliant, a cup of tea with Kenneth Williams’.

“He was such a private man but he was fascinating. He was the tortured comedian as he wanted to be known as a great actor but, of course, with that plummy voice, comedy was just ideal. He talked about one person a lot — Dame Maggie Smith. In the early Sixties, I think, they used to do cabaret evenings and revue shows in the West End. He adored her, no doubt.”

In their show, Pat and Dave pay tribute to Kenneth’s alter ego, Rambling Syd Rumpo. Pat says: “When we were both kids, we used to listen to Round the Horne on the radio and Kenneth Williams was outrageous and very, very funny. Rambling Syd, I always used to love because of all the innuendo. The language in it, the words that he made up, it could be filthy, you wouldn’t know. Lovely stuff.”

The pair also pay homage to another purveyor of the double entendre, George Formby. Pat says: “We did an interview for Gardeners’ Corner on BBC Radio Ulster with the lovely presenter Kathy Clugston. She said, ‘Will you sing a song?’ and we said, ‘Okay’, and we decided to sing a George Formby song. He is famous for playing the ukulele and Kathy said, ‘I play the ukulele’ so on the spur of the moment she got out her ukulele and played along with us.”

The song they chose to perform was Blackpool Rock with the line, “My little stick of Blackpool rock”. Pat laughs: “Again, innuendo from the Forties — seaside postcard stuff.”

• “Probably the best comedy songs in the world ever, maybe” is at the Kenton Theatre on Thursday at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £17 adults, £15 concessions. Call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk