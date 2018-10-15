You’re assured of a warm welcome at country pub

LANDLORDS Alan and Wendy Oxlade have celebrated 18 years at the Shoulder of Mutton country pub in Playhatch.

Welcoming their son Thomas in 2013, they continue to run the pub as a small, family affair, while retaining the same enthusiasm they started out with 18 years ago.

With its roaring fireplace and spacious conservatory, the pub is perfect for all your Christmas party needs, whether it’s a small intimate occasion or a large company treat.

The Christmas Experience menu — on offer until December 24 and in January until the 10th — is well balanced and flexible, as you can have either three courses, or two courses and a drink, for those of you with not such a large appetite.And because all food is prepared on site, the pub can cater for any dietary requirement.

Alan and Wendy are currently running a special offer — book a table 24 hours in advance and receive a free drink with any main meal, or coffee with dessert.

Booking is advised during December and especially on Sundays. So book now! For more information, visit www.

theshoulderplayhatch.co.uk