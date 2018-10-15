Noisy night owls and other birds of prey worth staying awake for

I WAS woken up in the early hours the other night by a pair of tawny or brown owls (Strix aluco).

I find it strange that these nocturnal hunters of mice and voles have a different call according to their sex.

In Love’s Labour’s Lost, Shakespeare described the bird’s notes thus: “then nightly sing the staring owl Tu-whit; Tu-who, a merry note.”

In fact, the female’s call is a

“ke-vick” and the male responds with a “hoo hoo hoo”.

The owls have vision comparable to our own but their hearing is 10 times better to help with their hunting.

I feel lucky to have a pair of these territorial birds frequenting my garden.

A few years ago, I recall stepping outside around midnight to gaze at the stars and a fullish moon when a beautiful but silent barn owl (Tyto alba) flew past almost like a ghost.

These birds inhabit every corner of the earth barring the two frozen poles.

Their most striking feature is their heart-shaped face and they mate for life. Unlike tawny owls, they hunt during the day.

Another owl to be seen in the Henley area is the little owl (Athene noctua).

Less than 9in in length, this yellow-eyed bird mainly predates on insects and earthworms and, like the tawny, nests in tree cavities.

Although I have seen them in the day perched on telegraph poles, these birds are secretive compared with other birds of prey.

Much more visible is the bold, scavenging red kite (Milvus milvus), and the buzzard (Buteo buteo), which is becoming more common.

By contrast, the once-common kestrel (Falco tinnunculus) seems to be in decline.

Maybe I am wrong, but I don’t see as many of these “windhovers” around these days.

Walking into Reading town centre from Caversham in the summer, I was crossing Christchurch Meadows when all of a sudden a charm of goldfinches fled to the cover of a small tree, emitting odd sounds.

All went quiet and then I saw it. At first I thought “that’s a big swift” but of course it was not. It was a hobby (Falco subbuteo), the first I’d seen.

Probably the most skilled flyer that I have ever witnessed, it snatched a pied wagtail and then tore off ata rate of knots.

Peregrine falcons are gradually making their nests in tall buildings in our towns and cities, so who’s to say that one day we might not find a pair nesting atop St Mary’s Church?

Those owls are letting me be aware of their proximity again tonight and I’m glad not to be a vole or mouse.