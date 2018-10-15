Beloved commentator’s stage show was quite some innings

Henry Blofeld — 78 Retired | Kenton Theatre | Monday, October 8

HENRY Blofeld took to the stage like an opening batsman relishing the first delivery at the Kenton Theatre on Monday night.

Standing over 6ft 2in and dressed in what could have easily passed for the unofficial Henley uniform of mustard yellow jacket, cyan blue shirt and standard issue red cords, his outfit was topped off with rather natty leopard print plimsoles that completed the image of this quintessentially British icon.

Known to many simply as “Blowers”, he ripped into the opening session, greeting the packed audience with his catchphrase, “Hello, my dear old things!”

Blowers settled effortlessly into his innings with such ease, instantly making the assembled throng of cricket lovers happy they’d come out on a Monday evening to share just a few of his myriad stories from over 50 years of commentary on Test Match Special.

It’s a little known fact that Blowers’ father Sir John Blofeld was the inspiration for Ian Fleming’s sinister baddie Ernst Stavros Blofeld.

Blofeld fils proceeded to tell marvellous stories of spending time with both Fleming and Noël Coward at Goldeneye in Jamaica.

Blofeld’s time at the crease continued apace with some hilarious stories from his time in the commentary box, expertly interspersed with audio clips of some legendary moments from down the years.

Blofeld is so at ease with talking and must be one the best grandpas on the planet with his storytelling that knows no bounds.

During his career he’s met kings, queens and maharajas and travelled the world watching and commentating on the game of cricket that he so loves.

Yet it’s his voice that makes what he says so heartwarming. Oozingly sculpted from public school sticky toffee pudding and covered in yummy custard to create his unmistakable timbre, Blofeld’s voice should be sampled and kept as the kitemark standard for radio presenters of the future.

Blofeld continued after the interval with further hilarious tales, whilst recounting dates, scores, overs and even individual balls from 50-plus years back with such adept skill and flair, highlighting his incredible commentating ability.

Sadly he took the decision last year to hang up his microphone once and for all, with the touring and commentating becoming more challenging with each year and this tour timed to celebrate the release in paperback of his excellent autobiography. As you would expect, Over and Out is a superb bookend to his masterful career.

This tour continues into November — including a show at London’s Duchess Theatre on November 12, and I’d recommend trying to catch him before he properly retires to the pavilion for the last time.

Paul Carey