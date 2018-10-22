Come and visit our donkeys

IT may have come as a surprise to learn that on the edge of a picturesque village in South Oxfordshire there is a haven where a neglected or mistreated donkey can live in peace and harmony with many other rescued animals.

Island Farm is a registered charity based at Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, near Wallingford. The first donkeys arrived in the late Eighties and this initial rescue work was privately funded.

In 1997 the sanctuary became affiliated to a charity, enabling the rescue work to continue while fund-raising and promotion could began in earnest with appearances at country shows, steam rallies and village fetes.

This initial period was invaluable because it gave the chance to prove that the sanctuary could be run as a business while maintaining the important care and attention to every individual donkey.

All this effort paid off when in July 2000 the sanctuary was registered with the Charity Commission and from then on became known as Island Farm Donkey Sanctuary.

Currently the sanctuary looks after more than 140 donkeys, while an almost equal number have been found new approved homes. Many donkeys arrive with some or all of the problems associated with neglect or lack of understanding and, occasionally, abuse.

Problems such as parasites (lice and worms), malnutrition, skin problems and, most common of all, overgrown hooves which can cripple a donkey and cause much pain and suffering. Their ages range from newborn to 30-plus years, and as a donkey can live to 45-50 years it is important that they now spend their days in comfortable and friendly surroundings.

Nearly all of the donkeys and many of the other animals at the sanctuary have been rescued and it is only through the fund-raising that this can continue.

The donkey adoption scheme is one way of helping and makes an unusual gift for a relative or friend. There are many events held at the sanctuary ranging from a simple car boot sale to bazaars, pony and donkey shows and a two-day country show.

We welcome visitors and are open every day from 11am to 4pm.