Pianist’s return was by turns sparkling and profound

West Forest Sinfonia | Great Hall, University of Reading | Sunday, October 7

WEST Forest Sinfonia, an orchestra noted for high quality performances, welcomed Henley-based pianist Anita D’Attellis as the soloist for its performance of Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini — always an audience favourite.

The concert started with Smetana’s Vltava (Ma Vlast) and finished with Brahms’ Symphony no.1 in C minor.

Vltava is the most popular tone poem from Smetana’s set which he composed to depict features of his homeland. It is a musical picture of the rolling Bohemian river passing through the city of Prague, encountering several changes of scene.

From the outset the two flutes projected an excellent image of the streams ebbing and flowing, their swirling lines interweaving before unifying into an ever-widening river.

The violins produced a strong sound in the main theme, with warm tone and suitably lilting style. The brass section provided well-balanced chordal support. A few blips in intonation during the oboe entries and some over-enthusiastic triangle playing were soon swept away by the wedding dance. Conductor Philip Ellis took this polka at a very lively tempo, yet kept a firm grasp on its peasant-like character.

The muted high passages {representing nymphs} sounded sweet, if slightly strained, in the violins. The reprise of the main theme by the whole orchestra brought about a satisfying and resounding conclusion.

Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Pagnini, 24 Variations based on Paganini’s final Caprice for solo violin, presents, like the composer’s four piano concertos, considerable technical challenges for the soloist while shifting through a wide variety of moods and character.

D’Attellis was seemingly undaunted by the task before her. From her opening bars she was totally poised; picking out the pivotal notes in ‘pizzicato’ style as she accompanied the strings’ familiar theme. The ensuing finger work was crystal clear and her attention to detail in the articulation and rhythm was faultless.

The piano line sparkled in the early variations yet there were also more profound moments, such as the stately chords of the ‘Dis Irae’ (Variation VII}. The famous Variation XVIII with its expressive piano solo was complemented by a wave of luscious string playing, while the exciting double octaves traversing the keyboard in the finale showed D’Attellis at her virtuosic best.

Philip Ellis took the Brahms at a brisk pace. The dramatic opening, timpani beating incessantly beneath sustained chords, sounded full and vibrant with all interrelated musical lines clearly heard. The 2nd movement had a gentle lyricism and was expressively shaped, although lacking some breathing space between phrases at times. The poco Allegretto e grazioso seemed a little rushed, with a sense of the music driving relentlessly onwards, but was played with an even fluidity nevertheless.

The final movement, on a much grander scale than the others, was delivered with a great sense of drama. The famous horn calls, leading from the misty dark minor into the major, were impressive and moving. There followed some very fine and energetic playing from all sections, bringing the concert to an uplifting end and one that the audience clearly enjoyed.

Maureen Idowu