Housebuilders complete mountain marathon challenge

CREST NICHOLSON Chiltern took on the Housebuilder Mountain Marathon in aid of the Youth Adventure Trust.

The event is a friendly endurance competition between UK housebuilders, which took place from September 21 to 23.

Participants had to hike a marathon distance across the mountains of Snowdonia.

Acting as one of the headline sponsors of the event, Crest Nicholson entered seven teams across its regional divisions into the race and raised more than £30,000 for the trust.

Achieving a time of 12 hours 29 minutes, team leader David Hnyda, of #TeamChiltern, said: “While the Mountain Marathon was undoubtedly a tough event that tested the team’s physical fitness, mental agility, endurance and team-building skills, it was a huge amount of fun and all in aid of such a great cause.”

As a responsible housebuilder, Crest Nicholson proactively supports the development of young people, especially within the communities it serves.

It is particularly focused on encouraging young people to start a career in construction by joining its apprenticeship scheme. Patrick Bergin, the company’s chief executive officer, said: “We are proud to be one of the headline sponsors of the inaugural Housebuilders Mountain Marathon in conjunction with the Youth Adventure Trust.

“At Crest Nicholson we understand the importance of nurturing the skills and talent in young people, both on a personal and professional level.

“We actively encouraged our apprentices to sign up for the challenge along with other brave members of staff, enabling us to send more than 40 employees on this inspirational, team-building challenge.”

He added: “I’m confident that with the collective efforts of our industry we can really make a difference to such an important cause.”

The Youth Adventure Trust is a youth development charity working with vulnerable and disadvantaged 11–to-16-year-olds. It focuses on highlighting the positive effects of pushing yourself, learning to trust others and working as part of a team.

The charity uses outdoor adventure to inspire the young people and give them the hope, confidence and skills to face the challenges in their daily lives.

