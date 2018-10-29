Hood takes charge of satellite lettings office

GORDON HOOD has joined Savills to run the Reading lettings satellite office and will take the role of cluster head for Reading and Marlow.

Gordon, who has more than 18 years of experience in the property industry, will be focusing on growing the lettings business within the city centre and surrounding towns and villages.

A member of ARLA and a fellow of NAEA, Gordon makes his move from Knight Frank where he has worked since 2009 having opened their first country lettings office.

Promoted to Partner in 2014, having had managerial responsibility for neighbouring offices in Henley and Beaconsfield, Gordon was also involved with duties at board level.

Gordon says: “Being given the opportunity of heading up the Savills Reading and Marlow lettings office provides a new and exciting challenge whilst working for a very familiar and friendly brand.

“Reading and the surrounding villages offer so much in the way of lifestyle that this part of the world is a real magnet for tenants. It delivers excellent commuter links into London as well as good schooling opportunities in the surrounding areas.

“I relish the opportunity of establishing a new department in Reading and look forward to utilising my 18 years’ experience in the lettings market to build trusted relationships with clients, landlords and other industry experts.”

Tanya Blake, head of residential country lettings says: “Gordon is a fantastic addition to the Savills lettings team and will be of great assistance to our clients looking to rent in Reading, Marlow and the surrounding villages.

“We have seen increasingly high demand for rental properties in the area and Gordon’s appointment means we can continue to grow our lettings offering whilst expanding the services we offer locally.”

The Savills Reading lettings office is a satellite office located at Hawker House in Napier Court, Reading.

In addition to the residential lettings offering, there is a strong team offering residential development sales, planning, development, valuation and worldwide occupier services.