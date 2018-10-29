Three floors with views of countryside at its finest

A STRIKING three-storey house with views over National Trust countryside is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £1,650,000.

Upper Pindars sits in between four things called Greys.

The house is approximately three miles away from the centre of town, as you leave Henley in a westerly direction along Greys Road.

It is located in the village of Rotherfield Greys, a place so steeped in ancient history that it was mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1066.

A short distance away from Upper Pindars is an area called Greys Green, a tiny hamlet on the way to Shepherd’s Green. And finally, the National Trust’s Tudor mansion and gardens at Greys Court can be seen in the distance from the grounds and gardens.

Upper Pindars was built in the Sixties in a Colonial style — its timber cladding, columns, steep roof and sash windows reminiscent of traditional American buildings.

The house has three floors. The main reception rooms are on the ground floor, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor, and a self-contained apartment on the lower ground floor.

Four of the rooms have the most fabulous three-sided bay windows that let daylight pour inside and make the house look architecturally interesting from the outside.

The two staircases that go up and down are located in the oak-floored entrance hall on the ground floor.

There is a good-sized utility room and cloakroom on one side of the entrance hall, and a kitchen featuring granite work surfaces, a Miele oven and a limestone floor on the other.

The spacious dining room has double doors opening on to the lovely sun terrace, where you can sit and admire the charming water feature and surrounding foliage.

The dining room leads to both the drawing room and the sitting room, both of which have doors into the dual-aspect study.

The large drawing room has three windows and an open fireplace with a slate hearth and an ornate carved surround.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has a large en-suite bathroom / dressing room with two sinks and a bath and lots of handy storage space.

There are three further bedrooms with built-in closets upstairs, all accessed from a big square central landing, and also a family shower room with underfloor heating.

The accommodation on the lower ground floor is flexible because it is a completely self-contained apartment, but it could easily be used as part of the family home.

The stairs down to the lower ground floor lead into a kitchen, which has a bathroom at one end.

There is also a bedroom down there, and a sitting room with a side door that opens on to a small covered seated area.

The house is cleverly designed to optimise its position on a slope – one side of the lower ground floor is, like a basement, sunk into the ground, but the other side is above ground, so all the rooms have windows.

As a result, the house looks like a two storey house as you enter the driveway at the front, with the lower ground level making itself known only as you walk down the steps to the gardens.

The gentle slopes on this site give the gardens and grounds masses of character.

The gardens are well maintained and feature some lovely flowering plants like rhododendrons, azaleas and camellias – and bluebells pop up in the spring.

There is a summerhouse with power, heat and lighting in the corner of the lawn.

The house has a large driveway with plenty of space for parking, a double garage with a storeroom below, and a separate workshop and tractor store.

There are great views from Upper Pindars over the surrounding National Trust countryside – nature at its best with green fields, rolling hills and trees as far as the eye can see.

The people who live in Rotherfield Greys are fortunate enough to have the dog-friendly Maltsters Arms pub on their doorsteps, and they are just a wooden gate away from some spectacular country walks.

St Nicholas’s Church at Rotherfield Greys dates back to the Norman period – which began with an invasion in the eleventh century – it was extended in the thirteenth and sixteenth centuries and improved again by the Victorians.

Greys Green is home to a friendly, mixed-ability cricket club where they play matches in traditional whites and celebrate whoever wins with a good old-fashioned afternoon tea in the clubhouse.

For more information about Upper Pindars, or to arrange a viewing, contact Knight Frank on 01491 844900.

