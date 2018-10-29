Streets in Henley are among the priciest

FOUR of the 10 highest value streets in Oxfordshire are in Henley, according to the property website Zoopla’s 2018 Rich List.

The Henley streets with the highest average house prices are named as Benhams Lane, Harpsden Woods, Satwell Close and Rotherfield Road.

Average house prices in these four locations range from £2,240,088 to £3,101,752.

The other six highest value streets in the Oxfordshire top 10 are all in the OX2 postcode area of Oxford.

In Oxfordshire’s highest value towns, average house prices start at £439,012 in Thame, with Henley at the top of the list at £882,176.

All 20 of the most expensive streets in the UK are in London, with Kensington Palace Gardens taking top spot and Grosvenor Crescent coming second.

However the average house price in all of these exclusive London locations has declined over the last year – evidence of the cooling down of the London property market.

Britain now has 17,289 streets with houses worth more than £1 million, with 91 per cent of these in the South East.

Outside of London, Reading has the largest number of streets with properties worth more than £1 million, with 242 in total, followed by Guildford in Surrey at 230 and Sevenoaks in Kent at 218.

A spokesperson for Zoopla said: “While the capital may be home to the most expensive streets, it’s the South-East region that takes the top spot for the highest volume of streets with an average value of £1 million or more, perhaps due to the rising cost of London’s commuter-belt areas.”