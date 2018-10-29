Ready to downsize?

Established in 1992, Bourne End Auction Rooms is a friendly auction house with a global audience, where everyone is welcome.

We pride ourselves on our customer service and our charges, which remain some of the lowest in the country.

Our team of qualified valuers and auctioneers have a lifelong passion for the industry, regularly appearing on television and radio. The in-depth knowledge we have gained over many years gives us the ability to value a wide range of objects.

With regular weekly auctions, monthly fine art, antique and collectors sales and monthly specialist auctions, we are able to arrange the sale of almost any item and maximise its value. We make free home visits to discuss the value of your pieces, whether you have a single item or a complete house contents.

We specialise in helping people who are downsizing or need to organise a house clearance, and we can even arrange for the house to be cleaned, ready for the next occupier. When visiting your property, we discuss the value of the pieces you wish to sell and the type of auction they would be best suited to. Sometimes there may be items that need to be disposed of and we’re happy to arrange this too.