Monday, 29 October 2018

Beauty of the river in autumn light

Sir, — You published some lovely photos on last week’s letters pages, including one of mine, so here are two more — I’m on a roll!

One was taken by the river in Shiplake on Sunday evening, when it was beautiful.

The other was taken earlier in Henley looking across the water to the royal regatta headquarters from Thames Side.

I love the autumn light. — Yours faithfully,

Victoria Trainer

Henley

