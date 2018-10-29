John Broderick — April 18, 1923-October 20, 2018

A HENLEY resident for 67 years, John Michael Broderick died at his home in Wootton Road on October 20, 2018.

Born in 1923 in Shepherds Bush, John left school at 14 to become an apprentice gas-fitter at the Gas, Light and Coke Company, affectionately known as the “Bad Light and Smoke Company”.

In his youth, he was a keen cyclist and during a 25-mile time trial, he beat the whole field with an average speed of 22.7mph on a bicycle with fixed gears.

A week later, in June 1942, John was conscripted into the army.

After training, he was sent by troop ship from Liverpool to Algiers and posted to the 23rd Field Regiment RA.

He served in North Africa, Italy and Greece and especially remembered “slogging it out with Gerry” at the Battle of Monte Casino.

In 1946, John met his wife, Joyce, at an afternoon dance at the Hammersmith Palais and they were married the following year.

As he was out of work, Joyce persuaded him to take a job at Carrington & Co., the court jewellers in Regent Street, as a ledger clerk, which paid £300 a year.

During the early part of their marriage, John revived his cycling activities by buying a tandem on which he and Joyce cycled many miles.

It was their only means of transport until he bought a BSA 250cc side valve motorcycle. Some time after their marriage, John’s uncle Frederick Cleave, who worked on the W H Smith estate at Hambleden, mentioned an empty estate cottage which might interest John and Joyce.

In 1951, they moved into this rent-free, brick and flint cottage, which had no gas or electricity and only an outside toilet.

They saved £180 to invest in a piece of land in Greys Road, Henley, where they built their first house (Merrylands, now No 251) at a cost of £2,000.

They moved in on their fifth wedding anniversary, September 20, 1952 but a shortage of money had forced them to economise, which meant much of the building work had to be completed by John over the following years.

At this time, Greys Road was surrounded by farmland but, as new housing was being developed around it, John divided the plot in two in 1971 and built a second property.

By now, Wootton Road had been built and they moved into this bungalow, where John lived until his death.

John and Joyce were inveterate travellers, spending many of their early holidays touring with a tent or caravan and later spent much of their retirement caravanning on the Costa Blanca.

Sadly, John lost Joyce to Alzheimer’s disease in 2013 after 66 years of marriage. He was determined to continue his life as positively as he could, holidaying with his daughter in Spain, visiting his son in Miami and embarking on a small cruise.

He was also a keen bridge player, and regularly met with his bridge group, even into his 95th year.

John’s first job in Henley was as a book-keeper at Talbot’s Garage, where he spent his evenings studying to gain qualifications in book-keeping and accounts.

He then worked for 11 years at shopfitters Church & Co in Reading, where he was accepted on to the board of directors and became company secretary.

Later, he transferred his skills to education when he lectured in accounting at Reading and Slough colleges.

Aside from this profession, John was a very skilled and innovative craftsman.

As well as designing their two houses, he adapted a 1937 Morris Minor for him and Joyce to travel and sleep in, designed a tent with two bell ends and an inner sleeping tent, which he commissioned Blacks to make for him, converted a former builder’s van into a motor-home and designed and built many of the fitted furnishings for their home.

As John wrote in his memoirs in 2000, “Yes, it’s been a good life, and it still is.”

John is survived by a younger brother, four children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.