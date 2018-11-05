Special events to mark 100th anniversary of the Armistice

A TREE has been planted at an entrance to Henley to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

It is the first stage of a project to improve the appearance of the green triangle in Northfield End, where the Bucks Light Infantry gathered in 1913.

The photinia red robin was planted on Monday by the Big Plant Nursery, of Wargrave, under the supervision of the town council’s parks services team.

The project is a partnership between residents of Northfield End and Bell Street and the council, which owns the land.

Helen Gaynor, of the Northfield End Residents’ Association, said: “We feel it is fitting to commemorate and dedicate the planting of this tree, with its symbolic red leaf new growth, as a permanent memorial to all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the Great War.

“It is hoped that it will stand here for another 100 years to tell passers-by of the enormous debt of gratitude to those who valiantly and selflessly gave their lives to secure our future today.”

The 4.5m tree will be dedicated at a ceremony at 11am tomorrow (Saturday) followed by coffee and home-made cakes served in an “army-style” canteen. Visitors should gather at 10.45am.

Mrs Gaynor said the idea arose about 18 months ago when residents complained that the green looked untidy and neglected.

She said: “We started talking to Henley in Bloom about how we could improve it and it has gone from there.

“We’ve always been conscious that there’s a huge traffic sign on a very small piece of green and we were looking at a few ideas.

“We were thinking about using the back of it as a welcome sign but that would be difficult to organise.

“That’s when we thought ‘why don’t we plant a tree’ so that everybody driving or walking into town would see that rather than the back of the sign.”

Meanwhile, a new memorial has been installed in the grounds of the memorial hall in Highmoor Cross.

It features the roll of honour for the fallen soldiers from the Church of St Paul, which closed in 2012 and was sold earlier this year.

The memorial plaques from both world wars were removed and have now been inserted into a block of Portland stone by stonemasons A F Jones, paid for by Highmoor Parish Council.

Other events taking place to mark the centenary of the Armistice are as follows:

Friday, November 2

A MEMORIAL plaque will be unveiled at a private event at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley by the Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Tim Stevenson.

This has been arranged by the Lest We Forget Project run by Mike Willoughby, an amateur historian from Woodcote, and his wife Lesley, to honour the town’s “forgotten” servicemen.

Known as the Great War Memorial, it features the names of all 312 soldiers from Henley and the surrounding villages who lost their lives in the conflict with the Lest We Forget logo in the centre.

The names will include 13 which have been discovered by the couple since three memorials were installed at Henley town hall and Holy Trinity and St Mary’s Churches in the early stages of the project.

Saturday, November 3

An exhibition designed to remember all the rowers of Henley and the River Thames who fought or died in the First World War is being staged in the community gallery at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows, Henley.

The display marks the culmination of 12 years’ research by Mr Willoughby.

Lest We Forget: Rowers of Henley and the Thames Valley runs until December 9.

An exhibition called Guns Fall Silent, a Village at Peace will be held at Benson parish hall from 10am to 4pm.

Wednesday, November 7

A TEA party will be held at the war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road, Peppard, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

A tribute to the soldiers listed on the hall memorial will be read out by Nick Launders and entertainment will be provided by Tim Valentine and singing group Nottakwire.

Attendance at this event is by invitation only.

Thursday, November 8

AN exhibition called Mementos from the First World War will be displayed at St Nicholas’s Church in Rotherfield Greys.

This will feature information about the lives of those men from the parish who served in the conflict. Until November 11.

Friday, November 9

A CONCERT hosted by the Watlington Concert Band and the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion will be held at St Leonard’s Church from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

This will comprise music, words and songs and is being produced by Iain Naismith and Dave Pullen, of the concert band.

Entry is free but tickets must be obtained in advance from K is for Kitchen in High Street or visit

www.watlingtonband.org.uk

The Peppard Revels will screen A Testament of Youth at the memorial hall in Gallowstree Road at 7pm.

Tickets cost £10 each in advance, which includes a light supper and a glass of wine.

Mr Willoughby will open his Lest We Forget memorial exhibition at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place, Henley.

Open 10am to 6pm daily until November 17.

A coffee and cake morning will be held at Woodcote library from 10.45am to 11.45am with all donations going to the Poppy Appeal.

Saturday, November 10

THE Aliquando Chamber choir is staging a concert for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal at St Mary’s Church in Henley, starting at 7pm.

The programme of music will include work by Gounod, Bruckner and Elgar and performances by international soprano Lisa Rijmer, tenor Alex Haigh and pianist Joanna Miller-Shepherd. There will also be a series of readings.

Anne Evans, the choral director, said: “We are delighted that Lisa has accepted our invitation to sing Patrick Haw’s exquisite Song of Songs with the orchestra and Aliquando choir.

“Aliquando has been waiting to perform this lovely work ever since Patrick and Elin Manahan Thompson first performed it with us in 2012 in aid of the RNLI.

“It will certainly be worth waiting for and I urge all music lovers to come.”

For tickets (£20), call (01491) 578238 or visit www.aliquando.co.uk

A DAY honouring war poet Wilfred Owen will be held at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden from 2.30pm to 5pm.

Hosted by the Dunsden Owen Association, the event will mark the centenary of his death.

It will focus on the launch of a new collection of Owen’s poems illustrated by artists from Two Rivers Press.

There will be a short talk by Owen expert Dr Jane Potter, music, poetry readings by Professor Peter Pearson and short talks by the illustrators as they show their work.

Refreshments will be available.

Gillotts School in Henley will present an afternoon of poetry, music and theatre at the Kenton Theatre in New Street, Henley, from 4pm.

Students will perform excerpts from Joan Littlewood’s Oh, What a Lovely War!

There will also be a chance to hear George

Butterworth’s classical interpretation of A E Houseman’s A Shropshire Lad.

Butterworth was a composer and soldier who died at the Somme.

Primary school children will read their own poetic responses to the horrors of the war.

The Come and Sing Company will lead a light-hearted sing-along of some of the music that boosted troop morale, helped spread propaganda and even kept the men marching in time.

The songs will include It’s a Long Way to Tipperary, Good-byee and Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit Bag.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, £6 for children, which includes a £1 theatre restoration levy. All the proceeds will be donated to the Royal British Legion.

A dance with a 1914-18 theme will be held in a marquee at Peppard memorial hall in Gallowstree Road from 7pm.

The event will include a Nepalese supper provided by the Happy Gurkhas.

There will be live music from The Hipcats, a magician and raffle. Period costume is optional.

There are 200 tickets available. They cost £25 each and are available from Terry Ryan on (01491) 629958 or email tryan123@btinternet.com

A commemoration of the Great War in words, verse, music and song will be held at St Mary’s Church in Streatley at 7.30pm.

This will be followed by refreshments in the Morrell Room. Tickets costs £10 on the door or call (01491) 671532.

Sunday, November 11

A LONE piper will play Battle’s O’er, a traditional air played by pipers after a battle, to herald the start of the Remembrance Day commemorations in Nettlebed.

At 10.30am the village will join in a parade of the branch standard from the bus shelter to St Bartholomew’s Church before the remembrance service begins at the lych gate at 10.45am.

At 3.30pm a concert of music and poetry will be held in association with the Pangbourne Silver Band.

Tickets are not required but seating will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Donations to the Poppy Appeal are encouraged.

At 6.50pm a beacon will be lit in the village to coincide with the lighting of more than 1,000 beacons across the country.

At at 7.05pm the church bells will be rung.

In Henley, there will be the usual parade and service outside the town hall at 11am with the air, sea and army cadets as well as scouts, guides and brownies gathering at 10.40am.

The service will led by Rev Jeremy Tayler, the new rector of Henley and Remenham, and will include a fly-past by a Sopwith triplane, a Fokker triplane and an SE5 biplane as well as two helicopters from RAF Benson at 10.55am.

A beacon in Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, will be lit at 7pm.

In Goring, a lone piper will play a lament by the war memorial in St Thomas of Canterbury Church at 6am.

At 12.30pm, the church bells will be rung, timed to coincide with the march past the Cenotaph in London of 10,000 people. At 7.05pm, St Mary’s will take part in the Ringing Out for Peace event.

Meanwhile, Goring Gap in Bloom, on behalf of the parish council, is arranging for a rowan tree to be planted at the churchyard, near the war memorial, along with an appropriate plaque, as a lasting symbol of the anniversary.

Relatives of men from Stoke Row who died in the First World War are invited to a special service to be held at the village chapel at 10.30am.

On the wall of the chapel hangs a small brass plaque engraved with the names of those who perished.

If you are a relative of a fallen soldier or know someone who is, call (01491) 680793 or email stokerow

chapel@gmail.com

A tractor run will take place between Kidmore End and Stonor in aid of the Royal British Legion. Participants will gather at the New Inn pub in Kidmore End from about 9am before leaving at 10.15am.

The procession will make its way to the wood in Wood Lane where 100 trees were planted to mark the centenary of the Armistice and a two-minute silence will be held. It will then move on to White Pond Farm in Stonor for lunch.

A beacon lighting ceremony will be staged in Bix.

A Battle’s Over event will be held at the village hall. It has been organised by the Bix branch of the Royal British Legion with donations from Bix, Stonor and Swyncombe parishes.

This is part of a nationwide community event starting at 6.45pm with a welcome by Brig Andrew Myrtle, president of the Bix branch, followed by a poem read by the Hon William Stonor.

At 6.55pm The Last Post will be sounded and the standard dipped followed at 7pm by the beacon being lit by James Hunt, his son Charlie and Lee Vockins, who are relatives of those who suffered in the war.

Bix and Pishill church bells will be rung simultaneously with bells in 1,000 churches and cathedrals across the UK. Mulled wine and nibbles will be available in the village hall afterwards.

Fireworks and a beacon lighting ceremony will take place in Rotherfield Greys in the field opposite the Maltsters Arms pub.

Visitors should gather at St Nicholas’s Church at 6.45pm for a Commitment to Peace, followed by the lowering of the flag at 6.55pm, the beacon lighting at 7pm, the bell ringing at 7.05pm and then the fireworks display.

Food will be available afterwards at the pub, where there will be a toast to war heroes.

An exhibition will be held at the war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road, Peppard, from 3pm to 5pm.

At 7.05pm a beacon will be lit on Peppard Common.

The bells at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will be rung at 12.30pm. This could be either general ringing and/or a quarter peal, which lasts about 45 minutes. A general ringing is also planned for 7.05pm to coincide with church bell ringing across the the country.

The bells of St Leonard’s Church in Watlington will also be rung from 7.05pm.

Monday, November 12

MARY HULBERT, from Woodcote, will give a talk called Not Just Names at the village library from 6pm to 7.30pm.

For the 90th anniversary in 2008, she and a team of residents and historians researched every name recorded on the village war memorial for a book and DVD.

Saturday, November 17

THE Goring Gap Local History Society is holding an all-day event at the village hall from 10am with the Last Post at 5pm.

There will be displays and panels of information showing the impact of the war on Goring and Streatley.