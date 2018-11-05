Get ahead of the game at school’s fayre

EVERY year, the annual Shiplake College Christmas Fayre draws crowds of parents, pupils, friends, staff and members of the local community to indulge in a mince pie and some mulled wine, while perusing stalls to get ahead of the game with Christmas shopping.

Organised by members of the Parents’ Association, this year’s fayre takes place on Saturday, November 10, between 10am and 3pm. The sports hall will be transformed into a Christmas market — there will be over 40 stalls selling an enticing array of original gift ideas, from fine silver jewellery, candles, beauty products and clothing, to pies, cards, blankets and leather goods.

The college’s sixth form business studies students will once again be running their “Young Enterprise” stall, making personalised gifts to order such as T-shirts, mugs and badges. There is plenty for children to do whilst parents are shopping. They can pay a visit to the magical grotto where Santa will be making a guest appearance and the Kiln Café from Henley will be offering pottery painting for all ages.

Festive food will be on sale throughout the event and the Shiplake Community Choir is also lined up to delight visitors with a festive selection of carols and popular Christmas songs.