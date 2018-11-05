School puts no limits on success and opportunity

CLAIRES Court Senior Boys has a vibrant and energetic learning environment where boys are focused on their academic studies and have a resounding ambition to succeed.

John Rayer, headteacher, believes it’s the school’s values and ethos that sets it apart.

“Together we celebrate success and through respect and integrity,” he said.

“Our school is a happy place — one where every member of our community is empowered to make a significant contribution.

“Our pupils are encouraged to embrace every opportunity, as we know this is the foundation for developing well-rounded, considerate and confident young adults.

“It is testament to the school’s caring and inspirational teachers that as the boys’ personalities and characters develop we see sportsmen become musicians, artists embracing public speaking, and even the shyest individual taking to the stage.” Situated in Maidenhead, Senior Boys is part of the diamond structure education offered by Claires Court. This means that as an all-through school, boys and girls are taught separately during the junior and senior school years, but enjoy many joint social and learning opportunities — whilst the nursery and sixth form pupils benefit from a co-educational environment.

