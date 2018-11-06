Speaking of brass, concert raised £900 for church

Ascot Brass | St Andrew’s Church, Sonning | Friday, November 2

WHAT a wonderful evening of rich music and talented voices the 80-strong audience experienced last Friday night, writes Bob Hine, chairman of trustees, Friends of St Andrew’s Church, Sonning.

It was truly inspirational and thoroughly enjoyed.

Conducted by musical director Kelvin Ketteringham, Ascot Brass were supported by Bulmershe School’s junior and senior choirs, aka The Bulmershe Singers and The Bulmershe Ensemble, directed by Miss I Wiltshire.

Celeste Hexter of the St Andrew’s Church junior choir was the soloist. A music scholar at St Joseph’s College in Reading, she performs in three choirs and three orchestras at the school.

Together they put on a splendid evening of entertainment which contributed towards raising over £900 towards the new lighting project which is now urgently needed for Sonning’s ancient church.

Works performed ranged from The Dam Busters March to a Jackson Five medley and a rendition of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

The concert was organised by the trustees of The Friends of St Andrew’s Church, Sonning.