Looking after your mind is as important as physical fitness

A RECENT survey of 1,000 GPs found that 40 per cent of their appointments involve mental health.

This is a fairly staggering figure but one which highlights just how the term “mental health” has changed in both the minds of professionals and of patients in recent years.

There was a time when people wouldn’t dream of bringing up their mental health issues to anyone for fear of the stigma involved. Of late, there has been a shift.

But what do we mean by mental health exactly?

In a nutshell, it includes our emotional, psychological and social wellbeing, affecting how we think, how we react to stress and how we relate to others.

The mind of any one individual is complex beyond words and as such makes the issue of mental health equally complex. How one person thinks and acts may differ significantly from another.

When it comes to patterns of thinking and behaviour, where does normal (whatever normal is) become an illness?

Our mental health will have a bearing on most of what we do and say and if any of this begins to contribute negatively to our physical condition, limits our movements, senses or activities, then that is when it becomes a problem.

The different permutations of a mental “illness” are suitably widespread. Everything from psychosis to a borderline personality falls under its umbrella.

Anxiety and depression are two of the most common distillations and their impact on a person, their friends and family and indeed society can be great. In 2016, a UK study carried out over a seven-year period found that almost six in 100 people suffered from generalised anxiety disorder.

A further 3.3 in 100 suffered from depression. This figure rose to 7.8 in 100 for those diagnosed with mixed anxiety and depression.

This study was focused entirely on private households and did not survey those in prisons, hospitals, sheltered accommodation or the homeless.

The figures are clearly much higher in reality, especially when you consider that it is estimated that just one in eight adults with a mental health problem is currently receiving treatment.

It goes without saying that those in a vulnerable position are more likely to cope less well with practical considerations such as money, jobs and benefits and there has been a documented rise in the amount of people who self-harm or have suicidal thoughts.

The World Health Organisation estimates that about 800,000 people commit suicide every year and is the second leading cause of death in the 15- to 29-year-old age group.

From time to time, there will be a spike in mental health coverage in the media, often surrounding the suicide of a prominent figure. This media focus has intensified of late and may represent the wider change in how we define mental health and deal with it.

Let me travel back in time for a moment.

During the middle ages, when so much about medicine was not yet understood, the theory of the four humours of the body was often used to explain away a variety of psychiatric illnesses — the culprit being an excess of black bile.

While the names have changed, we can recognise the features from their language. Melancholia, mania, hysteria, even lunacy.

Without any clear explanation for the more severe changes in one’s mental state, sometimes certain pockets of religion would explain things by suggesting demonic possession.

At the turn of the 20th century, physicians coined the phrase mental health to try to remove much of the stigma surrounding the subject but the existence of asylums across Europe and America were still places where one would not want to end up.

The Mental Health Act 1959 went some way towards integrating mental health care with the rest of the NHS, largely through a shift towards community care.

More recently, the Health and Social Care Act 2012 has aimed to put mental health on a par with physical health by 2020, working on the mantra that “there is no health without mental health”.

In last week’s Budget, the Chancellor pledged an extra

£2 billion to bolster this directive and he has talked about child crisis teams, better mental health coverage in every accident and emergency department by 2023/4 and more mental health specialist ambulances.

He has also spoken about prioritising support teams based in schools.

This focus on children and younger people is significant. Around 20 per cent of the world’s children have some type of mental disorder and around half of mental disorders begin before the age of 14.

With 20,000 posts in NHS specialist mental health services currently vacant, time will tell whether this is all fully deliverable.

Nowadays, there are so many things that can happen to us that will alter our perceptions for better or worse.

Stress at work, a family disagreement, money problems — all of these things can cause us to feel low or anxious because of the situation. It would be abnormal if we did not have these emotions.

How we cope with these situations has a bearing on the degree to which it affects our wellbeing.

Some of us are more prone to stress, anxiety and low mood and much of this will be related to external factors — a good support network of friends and family is likely to get you through tough times far better than if you are living alone and feel isolated.

There are biological factors as well. Often we will think of depression, for example, as being too little of a hormone in our brains (commonly serotonin).

While this may be the case in the simplest of terms, there are literally thousands of chemicals or neurotransmitters within our brains, each one affecting different aspects of our behaviour.

The collective imbalances of these will give rise to negative emotions in response to many factors (environmental, genetic, lifestyle and drug use to name just four).

Much of our modern understanding of mental health comes from returning military personnel.

In fact, any traumatic experiences can have severe consequences for the way our mind functions and it is thought that such events during childhood can potentially affect the normal development of nerve connections within the brain.

There are studies that have shown different parts of the brain to be smaller in those with depression than those without it.

This change over time in response to external factors makes the structural make-up of the brain as much of a contributing factor as all the chemicals circulating around it.

Much of this will be of little comfort to someone who is suffering from anxiety or depression. So what can be done?

Talk to someone, whether that is a family member, a friend or your GP. Sometimes talking things through is a therapy in itself and a weight off the shoulders.

Exercise. This is so important and can make all the difference. You should try to find something you enjoy (don’t go for a run if you hate running just for the sake of exercise) otherwise you’ll find it tricky to motivate yourself regularly. There are various excellent charities and organisations that can support you. There are links to these at the bottom of this column. Talking Spaces is the self-referral service as part of the NHS that offers various modes of support for all sorts of mental health issues.

It might be that an antidepressant medication is suitable so if all else is failing, speak to your GP.

Sometimes, whatever has been tried, that overwhelming experience of emptiness and despair can’t be shaken.

In this case, it is especially important to seek help. If you ever experience thoughts or intentions of suicide, you can call for help. You can call 111 or, if it is an emergency, 999.

We should all aim for happiness. Sometimes it is harder for some to get there than others but that doesn’t mean to say it isn’t achievable or that you should give up.

In the quest to find out what makes us most happy, Harvard University carried out a study following 724 men for 79 years, in other words throughout their lifetimes.

Ultimately, those who were happiest weren’t the richest or the most successful but were rather the ones who had formed the tightest relationships with friends, family or community.

If our minds will allow it, that is something for us all to aim for.

www.mind.org.uk

www.samaritans.org (Freephone 116 123)

www.oxfordhealth.nhs.uk/

talkingspaceplus

www.nhs.uk/using-the-nhs/nhs-services/mental-health-services

