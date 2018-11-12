Award for charity that helps women into work

A CHARITY that has helped hundreds of women secure a job has won an award.

Smart Works Reading, which began three years ago, was named charity of the year by Against Breast Cancer.

Smart Works offers a service to women who need support to enter or re-enter the world of work. This includes interview coaching and a styling service to help the women make a good first impression at interviews and to improve their confidence. The service is carried out by trained volunteers who are often experienced HR professionals.

Pictured, left to right, are Andy Beckwith (Against Breast Cancer), Sarah Burns and Jessica Lomax (Smart Works Reading) and Winston Ellis (Against Breast Cancer).