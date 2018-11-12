School where individuals really matter

THE Oratory is a HMC (Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference) independent day and boarding school for boys aged 11 to 18, located in the beautiful Chilterns countryside, only nine miles from Henley.

The school is celebrating another year of excellent results, as they are in the top three per cent of schools for value added at A-level.

The Oratory believes in nurturing boys to achieve their very best in whatever it is they set out to do. This is why the school has such varied co-curricular activities, with over 50 different clubs and societies available to help each boy realise his passion.

The school is extremely proud of its confident, independent and happy boys.

One pupil’s parents commented: “We chose the Oratory as a small, nurturing school where the individual really matters.

“Over the years our son has grown into a confident and happy young man.”

The Oratory offers a wide range of scholarships at all three entry levels.

11+ scholarships

• Entrance exams and academic scholarship — November 10, 2018

• Sports scholarship — November 6, 2018

• Music scholarship — November 13, 2018

13+ scholarships

• ISEB Common Academic Scholarship — February 25 to 27, 2019

• Art scholarship — January 16, 2019

• Music scholarship — January 29, 2019

• Drama scholarship — February 22, 2019

Sixth form scholarships

• Sports scholarship — January 22, 2019

• Art scholarship — January 23, 2019

• Music scholarship — January 29, 2019

For more information, call (01491) 683522 or visit www.oratory.co.uk