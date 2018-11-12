Aim high, believe in yourself and make a difference

THE co-ed sixth form at Claires Court offers an extensive range of A-level and BTEC subjects.

Our students have enjoyed impressive academic success over the years, achieving top grades in a wide range of subjects, attending Oxbridge, Russell Group and other universities, as well as taking advanced and higher level apprenticeships.

This year saw an overall pass rate of 99 per cent and 45.2 per cent of the grades at A* to B.

The sixth form is small enough to provide the highly nurturing environment students need to develop and succeed — and big enough to ensure they are part of a rigorous and demanding academic setting to challenge them.

If you join our sixth form, the myriad opportunities we offer will enable you to flourish intellectually and personally.

During your two years with us you will discover the confident and capable young person inside you, just waiting to emerge.

So if you are looking to enjoy sport, take part in debating, expand your repertoire in the creative arena and get the right grades, experience and self-esteem to be a successful young person of the future, then come along to our sixth form open evening on Tuesday, November 20, and find out more about the Claires Court sixth form. For more information, visit www.

clairescourt.com