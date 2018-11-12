Jewellers offer computer-aided design

Bionic arm made by 3D printer has inspired my new business
JEWEL Sparkle is a family-run independent jewellers established in the Fifties and proud of its reputation.
We offer quality jewellery in gold, silver and diamond. Our hand-finished engagement, eternity and wedding ring range gives very affordable prices for you.
Jewel Sparkle provides a bespoke jewellery service using the latest 3D computer-aided design technology, which allows our customers to see the piece of jewellery before it is made specifically unique to you in all metals — 9k, 18k, and 22k gold, platinum, palladium and silver.
We also offer the following services: jewellery repairs, cash for gold, cash for diamonds, jewellery valuations, watch repairs, watch batteries and straps, buybacks and lent money on gold.
For more information, call us on 0118 956 9843 or visit www.jewelsparkle.co.uk
