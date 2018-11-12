Festive fayre returning to town’s Market Square

ZOOM Events is pleased to be returning to Henley from Friday, November 16, to Sunday, November 18, with its annual Festive Fayre.

The three-day event will see street food, grocery and craft stalls fill the Market Square in the heart of town, providing visitors with an opportunity to indulge in tasty treats and participate in some Christmas shopping.

A wide variety of craft stalls will be showcasing unusual, homemade and ethically produced items, ideal as special gifts for the loved ones.

Shoppers can expect to find jewellery, handbags, blankets and throws, wooden ornaments and homeware, Spanish ceramic cookware, toys, lanterns, clothing, Christmas decorations and much more.

A host of handmade groceries will feature alongside the arts and crafts, perfect for Christmas entertaining and family get-togethers. These will include award-winning cheeses, olives, pies, gourmet pates, scotch eggs, preserves, sauces and fudge.

Alongside the festive stalls, visitors will be able to relax and soak up the atmosphere whilst enjoying street foods from around the world.

Hot foods will include pork or chicken souvlaki, German sausages, a selection of barbecued meats, a traditional hog roast and churros.

The Famous Last Stand bar will be serving mulled wine, spiced cider, hot toddies and a range of Santa’s favourite cocktails, adding to the Christmas festivities.

Meanwhile, alcoholic beverages, including a range of niche spirits and chocolate wine, will be available to purchase for home consumption.

Henley Festive Fayre is free to enter and will be open from noon to 7pm on Friday, November 16, from 9am to 7pm on Saturday, November 17, and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, November 18.