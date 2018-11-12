Christmas fair’s a gift for present-hunters

THOUSANDS of people are expected to flock to Beale Park near Reading this weekend to enjoy the Berkshire Christmas Fair.

The show starts today (Friday) and runs until to Sunday (November 11). Opening hours are 10am to 4pm each day.

A spokesman for Oakleigh Fairs, which is organising the event, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Beale Park once again as the Christmas Fair will complement our existing show at this venue which takes place in the summer.

“We hope this fair will prove to be a great addition to the 30 or so events we run annually across the UK and we are looking forward to it becoming a permanent fixture in the discerning customer’s calendar for this and we hope, many years to come.

“With over a hundred stalls selling a wide range of products, it’s a great place to start that all-important Christmas shopping — all set under cover in floored, heated marquees and outside stands.

“As well as all of the wonderful stalls, we will have our very own real live reindeer at the event — so come and meet these wonderful creatures.

“And remember, there is no charge for under-18s to the show.”

There will be a cafe area selling refreshments and light lunches as well as mulled wine.

Dogs are welcome, but please note that they are not allowed in marquees with food.

There is free parking on site.

Tickets will be available on the gate priced £5 for adults or online priced £4. Under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information and to book tickets in advance, visit www.oakleighfairs.co.uk/berkshire-christmas-fair

• Oakleigh Fairs is one of the largest promoters of country shows, food festivals and crafts shows in the UK, with more than 25 years’ experience. The Berkshire Christmas Fair is one of more than 30 outdoor events being promoted by the firm in 2018.