Budget’s stamp duty cut boosts shared ownership

HENLEY’S estate agents have been responding to Philip Hammond’s last Budget before Brexit, which included a number of measures designed to stimulate the UK housing market and increase the availability of affordable homes.

All first-time buyers of shared equity homes worth up to £500,000 will now be exempt from stamp duty — a move that was designed to correct an existing irregularity in the rules around shared ownership.

Phil Booth, of Philip Booth Esq in Henley, said: “Chancellor Philip Hammond announced plans to correct an anomaly from his previous Budget by cutting stamp duty for first-time buyers of shared ownership properties worth up to £500,000.

“Personally I think over the course of the next few years there will be more shared ownership homes being built in the Henley area to meet demand, and therefore this will help local people get on the local property ladder rather than having to move away to Reading or Maidenhead.”

James Donigan, director of Penny & Sinclair in Henley, said: “Although overall an upbeat budget, one of the most pressing issues for the housing market — stamp duty — was not addressed outside of a retrospective ‘bringing into line’ relief for first-time buyers of shared ownership homes.

“In the long term, although introducing more supply through simplifying planning policy, helping smaller builders through freeing up lending and helping local councils to build more affordable homes by lifting the cap on lending will be welcome measures, the market above the £937,500 threshold has been affected by what many see as an excessive stamp duty burden. No part of the market operates in isolation from another, and this has filtered down, resulting in a decrease in the number of transactions.”

Other property and housing announcements in the budget included an allocation of £500 million for the Housing Infrastructure Fund, enabling a further 650,000 homes to be built, new partnerships with housing associations in England to deliver 13,000 homes and guarantees of up to £1 billion for smaller house-builders.

This was the Chancellor’s last Budget before Brexit and most estate agents believe that the uncertainty around the nature and details of Britain’s departure from the EU is having an effect on the property market.

Mr Donigan said: “Our view is that the uncertainty surrounding Brexit is the biggest single issue surrounding the market. The lack of any serious action to stimulate the housing market in the Budget may indicate that the government views the slowdown, and resulting reduced stamp duty receipts, as short term issues that will resolve once there is more clarity surrounding the terms of our exit from the EU. The market locally, as ever, has proved remarkably resilient, with over 50 sales agreed in RG9 through October — ranging from £200,000 to over £4,500,000. In our view, trading conditions will remain as they are for the first quarter of 2019.”

International property company Savills has recently published a five-year forecast for the residential property market. The report states that, although concerns over Brexit are currently affecting the market, it is affordability — the legacy of the global financial crisis, specifically mortgage regulation, and rising interest rates — that will shape it in the years to come.

Stephen Christie-Miller, head of residential sales at Savills in Henley, said: “Beyond the capital, there has not been the same downward pressure on prices, yet there does remain a lack of urgency among buyers. There are early indicators that activity is beginning to pick up across all the prime regions, in part as a result of more realistic pricing.

“Prices in the capital’s commuter belt are unlikely to see much price growth until confidence returns to the London market. The market beyond this is less affected by stamp duty changes and not as reliant on equity coming out of the capital. The wealth generated in the local economy and, in some cases, demand from second-home buyers, are stronger drivers of price growth.” Responding to the news that the Help to Buy equity loan will be extended to 2023 for first-time buyers only, Justin Gaze, head of residential development land at Knight Frank, said: “Some much needed clarity on Help to Buy is a positive development.

“No industry should be reliant on government assistance indefinitely, so the decision by ministers to restrict the scheme to first-time buyers with regional purchase price caps is a sensible one. Some 81 per cent of equity loans since 2013 have been taken out by first-time buyers.

“However, the ‘deposit gap’ that the Help to Buy equity loan scheme was established to overcome is still very much a problem. UK house prices are 37 per cent higher than when the scheme was introduced in 2013 and the mortgage market for those with only a five per cent deposit remains very thin. For prospective buyers, finding the funds for a deposit will remain the biggest barrier to home ownership.

“From 2023, the onus will move to mortgage lenders and the development community to help buyers bridge this gap.”

Grainne Gilmore, Knight Frank’s head of UK residential research, added: “The extension of the first-time buyer stamp duty relief for those purchasing through shared ownership is a positive move to help more buyers onto the housing ladder. It was an unusual move by the chancellor to backdate his decision, which will mean thousands of extra new homeowners will also receive a surprise rebate.”