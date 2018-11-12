Win a Christmas turkey worth £75 from top butchers Gabriel Machin

HERE’S your chance to win the biggest and best part of your Christmas dinner.

Once again, the Henley Standard has teamed up with some of the area’s top food retailers to offer you a variety of festive food treats.

This week’s prize is a 6kg Christmas turkey worth £75 from award-winning Henley butchers Gabriel Machin.

The business in Market Place has been running since the late 19th century and as well as meat sells game and fresh fish.

Since 2015 it has been owned by Barry Wagner who took over from Ian Blandford, who had run the business for 14 years.

Machin’s turkeys are so popular that people queue outside the shop to collect their orders every year.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this turkey is correctly answer the following question:

Q. How much does this year’s prize Christmas turkey from Gabriel Machin weigh?

Send your answer, together with your name, address and daytime telephone number, to: Turkey competition, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley, RG9 1AD.

The winner will be the sender of the first correct entry to be selected at random after the closing date of Friday, November 16, and will be notified by phone.

The prize is non-refundable and there is no cash alternative.

The editor’s decision is final.

Normal Henley Standard competition rules apply. To see these, visit www.henleystandard.co.uk/

section/604/competition-rules