Let us help you maximise the potential of each gift

WITH Christmas only seven weeks away, it’s time to plan those gifts!

And with only five weeks left to get those framing orders in, it’s now time to visit the Studio Gallery at Peppard Common’s Manor Farm.

Specialists in this field of expertise, here you will find a friendly service which offers invaluable artistic advice to help you maximise the potential of every piece.

With this thoughtful input combined with a highly skilled workshop, the studio brings together decades of experience and with the latest moulding designs always on offer, you’ll love coming to this unconventional and contemporary studio.

Alongside all this, as of next Thursday (November 15), you will find the pop-up shop by online boutique Stitch & Ware (www.stitchandware.com).

For a limited time only, come and try on your favourite piece from their AW18 Collection.

With the softest hand-knitted bed socks and other winter warmers just in from New York, stunning jackets from Australia, accessories and much more, you won’t help but fall in love with something! And hurry as once they’re gone — they’re gone!

Also just arrived is the latest collection by Falmouth-based jewellery designer Robyn O’Brian. Inspired by the Cornish coast, this artist and silversmith presents a beautiful collection of rings and pendants made from sea glass, which has been lovingly crafted into individual, unique and stunning one-off pieces.

With a beautiful collection of ideas for Christmas you can also find an eclectic mix of design-led gifts and easily solve those stocking filler ideas.

And not forgetting fine art from many leading UK fine artists, including JJ Adams, Paul Mellia, and wire sculpture by Rachel Ducker.

For all of this and more, visit the Studio Gallery at Manor Farm, Rotherfield Peppard, RG9 5LA.

Opening hours are 10am to 2pm, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 10am to 4.30pm, Thursdays to Saturdays. For more information, visit www.studiogalleryuk.com