Comic outsold Jerry Seinfeld

A COMEDIAN from Maidenhead who moved to Canada five years ago and became a huge success is playing a hometown gig at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts tomorrow night (Saturday). James Mullinger has been hailed as “a great stand-up” by Jimmy Carr and “fantastic, very talented and very funny — the next big thing” by Michael McIntyre. Since moving to Canada, he has become one of the biggest names in North American comedy and has twice beaten Jerry Seinfeld’s sales record with his colossal arena shows.

His show in Norden Farm’s Courtyard Theatre tomorrow night will feature support from Ethan Ash and Andrew Doyle.

A spokesman for the Altwood Road venue said: “James has sold out Norden Farm four times and loves it here so much that he has picked this venue for his only UK tour date of 2018.”

The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £15 with concessions £13. To book, call 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org