Communities across South Oxfordshire honour the fallen

LARGE crowds attended the Remembrance Sunday parades and services in communities across South Oxfordshire.

Thousands of people turned out to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Many village ceremonies featured a parade of veterans before the two-minute silence at 11am.

In BENSON about 1,000 people lined the streets for the remembrance parade.

Servicemen and women from RAF Benson nearby were among around 120 people who took part in the march.

They were joined by members of the Benson and district branch of the Royal British Legion, veterans, scouts, cubs, guides and brownies.

The parade assembled in High Street and then marched to the memorial at the junction of High Street and Oxford Road, where the flower beds had been planted with red, white and blue violas to resemble Union flags.

Here, the names of the fallen were read out by Rev Patrick Gilday, rector of Benson and Ewelme, and a padre from RAF Benson before a reading of the Exhortation.

A bugler from Roke and Benson Band sounded the Last Post and standards were lowered. There was a two-minute silence at 11am and Reveille was played by the bugler.

The Kohima Epitaph was read by Fiona Lovesey, who chairs the Legion branch, before a fly-past by two helicopters, a Chinook and a Puma, from the RAF base.

Twenty-seven wreaths were laid by organisations including Benson Parish Council, Benson Evergreens, the Bensington Society, Benson Women’s Institute and the Benson Boys’ and Girls’ Football Club.

After the service, the parade marched to St Helen’s Church for the remembrance service, which was led by Rev Gilday.

Parade administrator Pete Eldridge said: “The parade was excellent and our memorial looked fantastic with the new planting. The attendance was absolutely brilliant.”

Mr Eldridge, who served in the army for 33 years in both Germany and Britain, added: “For me it’s important because I served and I know the consequences that war can have on individuals and families.”

In BIX a silver birch tree was planted by parish clerk Jane Pryce and resident Alfie Hay.

About 300 people attended an Armistice evening event for the parishes of Swyncombe, Pishill with Stonor and Bix & Assendon at Bix village hall and the common.

Brigadier Andrew Myrtle welcomed the crowd and emphasised the extent of the loss of life in the war.

The Hon William Stonor read Tribute to the Millions, which was a special piece written for the Armistice and read out at ceremonies throughout the country.

The Last Post was sounded, followed by a two-minute silence.

The beacon was lit on two sides by James Hunt and his son Charlie, and Lee Vockins, whose relatives had suffered in the war.

The Bix and Pishill church bells were rung simultaneously with bells in 1,000 churches and cathedrals across the UK.

In CAVERSHAM, more than 1,500 people attended the remembrance service at the war memorial in Christchurch Meadows.

There was a parade with members of the Caversham branch of the Royal British Legion and community groups. A bugler played the Last Post and Reveille.

During the two-minute silence white doves were released by 11-year-old Amelia Silverthorne.

Wreaths were then laid.

The salute on the library steps was taken this year by 10 children holding posies of 10 poppies to represent 100 years. The children were from the various youth organisations in Caversham.

In DUNSDEN, once the home of First World War poet Wilfred Owen, the village remembered its war dead at a service of remembrance and wreath-laying. From 1911-13, Owen was lay assistant at All Saints’ Church in Dunsden. He was killed in action on November 4, 1918, a week before the signing of the Armistice which ended the war. He is buried in Ors cemetery in northern France.

On Sunday, the Mayor of Ors, Jacky Duminy, visited Anthony Padgett’s statue of Owen in the foyer of the village hall and poppy crosses were placed on the graves of his parents and sister in Dunsden churchyard.

The previous day, the Dunsden Owen Association held a special day to remember the poet’s achievements.

John Bodman, who co-chairs the association with Jennifer Leach, welcomed the visitors from Ors.

Owen expert Dr Jane Potter, BBC Radio 4’s Peter Pearson and Lauren Leach-Scrivens, head girl at Gillotts School in Henley, read poetry and described their involvement in a new book about Owen.

Special guests included Elizabeth Owen, widow of the poet’s nephew. Jean Eastwood, who charted Owen’s time in the village, read The Send Off.

In HIGHMOOR there was a blessing of the new war memorial followed by a gathering with food provided by the Rising Sun pub in Witheridge Hill. In NETTLEBED, a lone piper played Battle’s O’er, a traditional air played by pipers after a battle, to herald the start of the day of commemoration.

About 120 people marched from the bus shelter in the High Street to St Bartholomew’s Church before the remembrance service at the lych gate.

Later, a concert of music and poetry was held in association with the Pangbourne Silver Band.

At 6.50pm, a beacon was lit in the village to coincide with the lighting of more than 1,000 beacons across the country and the church bells were rung.

Acts of Remembrance were held at SHIPLAKE COLLEGE over the weekend with the final one at the village’s war memorial on Sunday. On Thursday members of the school community were treated to an artistic project by the year 7 and 8 art club to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

Club members had made more than 300 poppies out of cupcake cases and tissue paper. They also made a large “100” sign from poppies. On Friday, 32 crosses were placed on the grass verge opposite Skipwith House, a boarding house, to represent each of the Shiplake men who died in the Great War.

Among them was Major Cecil Harrison, son of Robert Harrison, the original owner of Shiplake Court (Skipwith House), before it became Shiplake College. Later in the day, the whole school came together for its annual remembrance service.

All 477 pupils assembled at the foot of Skipwith Tower as the chaplain Rev Stephen Cousins, head chapel warden Daniel Anstey and his deputy Oscar Rait read from the Bible.

The Last Post and Reveille were played by year 12 pupil Bobby Howard-Jones and the flag was raised by former serviceman Tosh Farnborough.

On Sunday Oscar Rait welcomed visitors to a remembrance service in the Great Hall before the congregation sang a hymn and a banner was brought in by members of the school’s Combined Cadet Force.

The college wreath was brought in to be received by Daniel Anstey at the altar. Lieutenant Commander Grant Lawson led the act of remembrance before the two-minute silence and the Last Post sounded by Bobby.

An address was given by headmaster Gregg Davies, who talked about the role of women in the war and the sacrifices they made.

At noon on Sunday at the Shiplake war memorial, there was a two-minute silence with the Last Post.

The school’s wreath was laid by head of college Josh Howard.

In WARGRAVE, there was a parade of uniformed organisations led by the St Sebastian’s Band, which arrived at St Mary’s Church for the 10am remembrance service. The speaker was the Rev Hugh Barne, curate of St Mary’s.

At 10.45am, the congregation moved to Mill Green to mark the two-minute silence at 11am.

In WATLINGTON about 450 people gathered in High Street for the parade, one of the biggest turnouts in recent years. There was a fly-past by two helicopters from RAF Benson.

Brigadier Nigel Mogg, president of the Watlington branch of the Royal British Legion, and Matt Reid, chairman of Watlington Parish Council, took the salute.

Brig Mogg later read the names of the fallen and he and Cllr Reid led the laying of wreaths at the war memorial.

They were followed by youth groups and a score of other town organisations.

All three principal services were represented at the event with Lieutenant Commander Simon Tappin for the Royal Navy and Squadron Leader Andy Bucknall for the RAF.

Flight Sergeant Lorraine McMillan, from RAF Benson, was the parade marshal.

The officiating rector, the Rev Daniel Thompson, led the crowd in two hymns.

On Friday night 160 people attended Watlington Remembers, an evening of music and reflection focusing on the 48 men from the town who were lost.

Iain Naismith was host to guests of the Legion and many others. Music was provided by the Watlington Concert Band, conducted by David Pullen, and including many popular songs from the war era.

Residents Carol and Tim Horton recounted sad tales of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Tessa Mogg, president of the concert band and secretary of the Legion branch, said: “This has been a busy time with a great effort by poppy sellers door-to-door and on the street, a concert and the largest assembly at our special service in years.

“I am grateful to all who have increased their work and giving in what we all knew to be a very special year.”

On Sunday evening, a beacon was lit at the home of Lindsay and Tim Howard-Dean at Watlington Hill in Christmas Common by Cllr Reid.

Cornet player Sarah Warner, of the Watlington Concert Band, played the Last Post.

Below the hill the bells of St Leonard’s Church in Watlington rang out.

A record 150 people attended the joint service for residents of WHITCHURCH HILL and WHITCHURCH held at the war memorial in the former village.

Wreaths were laid by Peter Dragonetti, chairman of Goring Heath Parish Council, Jim Donahue, chairman of Whitchurch Parish Council, and David Giles, of the Royal British Legion.

Prayers were led by the Rev Claire Alcock and the names of the fallen were read aloud by Mr Giles.

The Last Post and Reveille were sounded by Stewart Lewins, musical director of Pangbourne Silver Band.

Councillor Dragonetti said: “It’s always a very quiet and special moment on the hill at Whitchurch with the leaves falling from the trees.

“I was very pleased with the turnout. It does show the importance that local people place on this commemoration and the anniversary.

“People from our villages felt that they were prepared to fight for their country and we honour, respect and remember them.

“It’s not something many of us are called upon to do these days but we hope that if it should happen we should be able to follow their example.”