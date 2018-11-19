Star-dusted extravaganza’s coming to Stonor Park

INTRODUCING “Star of Wonder” this festive season at Stonor Park — from Thursday, November 22, to Sunday, December 9.

Whether “Star of Wonder” evokes the traditional Christmas carol, or visions of stars cascading from the ceilings and twinkling from room to room, we are excited to announce our designers have been busily creating a star-dusted extravaganza for this festive season with, of course, a lot of personal touches from the family.

Expect to see rooms beautifully decorated with this splendid theme, whilst maintaining the traditions of the family Christmas.

Each room will have its own design, in keeping with the family antiques and portraits. Larch, mistletoe and holly will be brought in from the park and the traditional 20ft Christmas tree will take pride of place again in the Gothic Hall by the magnificent log fire.

New for this year, we are introducing candlelit tours — visitors will be able to see many of the rooms by candle and twinkly star lights. There is the option for drinks followed by early dinner in The Pantry, located in the 13th century medieval hall. The gift shop is adjacent to The Pantry and will be overflowing with goodies for all the family.

For more information and to book, call (01491) 638587, email enquiries@

stonor.com or visit us online at www.stonor.com

• From November 22 to 25, visitors will also be able to visit the Country Homes and Interiors Christmas Fair.