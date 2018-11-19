Fawley Hill collectables are coming up for auction

THERE’S an amazing sale coming up at the Fawley Hill Estate on Saturday, December 1.

AUCREV.com have enlisted the services of local antiques and interiors entrepreneur Gary Wallis, to put together a catalogue of 1,000-plus lots to sell under the hammer at the McAlpine railway museum, Fawley Hill, Henley.

Recently featured as the location of The Great Model Railway Challenge on Channel 5, Lady Judy McAlpine, bubbling with enthusiasm, has decided to use this opportunity to have something of a spring clean and a declutter — albeit in December!

Among the items from her eclectic collection going under the hammer will be a vintage dentist’s chair and a fairground Dumbo. Plus many antique household effects and furniture.

Gary believes it will be the most “interesting” event he has ever been a part of. The sale will include garden statues, militaria, decorative furniture, dining tables, vintage uniforms, gentleman’s library, paintings, museum cabinets, shop fittings, mirrors, lighting, vintage transport, enamel signs, man cave collectables, posters, memorabilia and a few surprises!

A real pre-Christmas event that’s not one to miss.

The catalogue is still being put together as interesting items are still coming out of the woodwork. However, the catalogue will be available very soon and available through www.saleroom.com or via AUCREV.com

Viewing on site will take place on Saturday, November 24, Wednesday, November 28, Thursday, November 29, Friday, November 30, and on the morning of the sale.

The sale starts at 9.30am. Printed catalogues will be available with refreshments and facilities on site, including a huge car park.

All enquiries to www.aucrev.com