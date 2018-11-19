One man and his cat seeks his fortune

CHRISTMAS simply wouldn’t be Christmas without the traditions.

So while you’re thinking about what size turkey or nut roast you need, why you always get walnuts in your stocking, and just how you’re going to beat the crowds to this year’s must-have toy, don’t forget to book your tickets for your traditional pantomime.

This year at the Kenton, we’re welcoming back the team behind last year’s smash hit panto, Robin Hood — Immersion Theatre.

This year they’re bringing Dick Whittington to the New Street theatre and it’s a production that promises to be even bigger and better.

The tale of one man and his cat and their trials and tribulations as they seek fame and fortune in the big city will be a treat for all the family.

Packed with hilarious comedy routines, chart-topping singalongs, and of course plenty of audience interaction, Dick Whittington will be a panto you’ll be talking about for years to come.

The show will also feature some local talent, after we held cast auditions to give young local dancers a chance to join the cast.

To make sure we’ve got enough performances for everybody to see Dick Whittington, we have three shows on Christmas Eve and three more on Boxing Day. The perfect treat for before and after the big day! Then on Monday, December 17, at 5.30pm we’re putting on a relaxed performance of the show.

These shows are for everyone, but the show and environment will be specifically adapted for audience members with an autistic spectrum condition, individuals with sensory and communications disorders, those with learning disabilities and anyone that would benefit from a more relaxed environment.

Dick Whittington opens on Saturday, December 15. To book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk