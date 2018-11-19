School’s sixth form is vibrant, all-inclusive and purposeful

THE Downs School sixth form is vibrant, welcoming, all-inclusive and purposeful.

Our ethos is formed from the partnership between staff, students and parents, who work together to create an environment in which our young people are supported to realise their full potential and achieve their personal goals.

We have a proven track record of success. Our 2018 results saw 65 per cent of our students achieve A* to B grades — the best results of any non-selective school in West Berkshire — which puts us in the top 25 per cent of sixth forms for progress nationally.

The curriculum offers all students the chance to achieve the academic success that is a springboard to reaching their long term educational and academic goals. Students will begin

A-Level or Level 3 BTEC courses in Year 12 and complete them in Year 13. We also offer resitting English and maths GCSEs when necessary, with students progressing to A-Levels and BTECs the following year.

Our teachers are passionate subject specialists who welcome the chance to share their enthusiasm with their students.

Students are given the skills and knowledge needed to access higher education, apprenticeships and employment after leaving school.

Our student manager provides individual support for students on deciding which career pathways to take. As a result, increasing numbers of students are securing places on highly regarded higher and degree level apprenticeships.

Students who wish to apply to university have highly personalised support from our UCAS co-ordinator.

The guidance they receive enables them to select courses and institutions that suit their aptitudes and career plans, resulting in extremely high numbers of students securing places at prestigious universities.

Academic success is not the only achievement we value. We provide a rich provision of extra-curricular activities and leadership opportunities to our sixth form students, helping them develop into well-rounded young adults.

Lessons are brought to life through a wide variety of educational trips, keen sports men and women have the opportunity to represent the school in a variety of sports events or visit the school gym, and we showcase the immense talent of our sixth form students through art, drama and music.