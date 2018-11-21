Hospital group axed as it’s ‘no longer needed’

A GROUP set up to monitor Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley has been wound up as health chiefs say it is no longer needed.

The Townlands Stakeholder Reference Group was formed in 2015, shortly after the new hospital opened, and was designed to engage with the community.

It omprised representatives of the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which provides services at the hospital, the Royal Berkshire and Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trusts, Oxfordshire County Council, Henley Town Council, the Townlands Steering Group, NHS Property Services, Healthwatch Oxfordshire and the Bell and Hart surgeries in Henley.

Members unanimously agreed to disband the group, saying it was no longer required as services were now “business as usual” and the hospital had received good feedback from patients.

Chairman Roger Dickinson said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all members for their contributions over the past three years.

“I hope they feel we have accomplished something good for the community. Townlands Memorial Hospital is providing patients with a superb health facility which enables local people to access the care and support they need closer to home.

“It means they can get different types of care without the waiting and travel associated with visits to hospital.”

A performance report will be produced twice a year to be shared with the South East Public Locality Forum and the steering group while NHS and county council representatives will be invited to meetings of the two groups.

The stakeholder group originally met monthly but this had decreased to about every four months by the final meeting.

In 2016, it was criticised for not opening meetings to the public and being chaired by Corrine Yates, head of strategic communications at the commissioning group.

The steering group called it “tokenistic” and “a PR machine” for the commissioning group. Mr Dickinson was later appointed as the new independent chairman.

Town councillor Ian Reissmann, who chairs the steering group, said: